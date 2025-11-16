Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $254.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. China Renaissance increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.15.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $234.69 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 123,300 shares of company stock worth $28,294,038 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

