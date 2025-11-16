Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $234.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.72. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.