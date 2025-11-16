Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,536 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.0% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $234.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

