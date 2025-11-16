Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Raised by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.6% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $234.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.70 and a 200 day moving average of $220.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Arete upped their target price on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.15.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

