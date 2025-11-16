AMC Networks Inc. $AMCX Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 365,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 50.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $7.80 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $338.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $561.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AMC Networks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMCX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AMC Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded AMC Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $6.38.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

