Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Amentum were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amentum alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amentum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Securities LLC now owns 45,026,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,081,000 after buying an additional 1,132,839 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amentum by 24.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,191,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,871 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Amentum by 56.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,061,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,210 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Amentum by 393.7% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 2,220,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Amentum by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,011,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,615,000 after purchasing an additional 815,218 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMTM. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amentum from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amentum from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amentum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.55.

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of AMTM stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.23. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $26.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28.

Amentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.