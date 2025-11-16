Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Amentum worth $20,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Amentum in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amentum by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amentum by 1,517.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Amentum by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amentum stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28.

AMTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amentum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amentum from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amentum in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

