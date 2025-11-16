American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL Stock Holdings Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,854 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 169.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,995 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 305,740 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,718,224 shares of the airline’s stock worth $86,598,000 after buying an additional 536,978 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $7,452,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The airline reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 1.11%.The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.650-0.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

