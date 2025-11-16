Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.3333.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABCB. DA Davidson raised Ameris Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 394,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,899,000 after acquiring an additional 51,082 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 94.2% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 33,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 11,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.36. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $76.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.84%.

Ameris Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

