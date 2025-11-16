Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) EVP Sells $2,317,053.57 in Stock

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,120,924.09. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.2%

AMGN opened at $336.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $345.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $405.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 39,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 85.3% during the third quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,746,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $492,864,000 after buying an additional 20,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Amgen by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,408,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $708,267,000 after acquiring an additional 104,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.