Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 36,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 42,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 36,990 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.0% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,558.47. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total value of $242,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,343.32. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,240 shares of company stock worth $15,301,891. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.89.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ADI opened at $234.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $258.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

