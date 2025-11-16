ANB Bank Buys New Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

ANB Bank bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in ASML by 696.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of ASML by 43.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 507.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Bank Degroof downgraded shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,076.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,006.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $396.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $980.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $829.55. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,086.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.857 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

