ANB Bank Invests $206,000 in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

ANB Bank acquired a new position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Insmed by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Insmed by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Insmed by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 748,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,282,000 after acquiring an additional 168,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Insmed by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 67,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,803 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Insmed from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $171.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 25,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.58, for a total value of $3,189,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,477,168.46. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 6,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $881,466.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 233,924 shares in the company, valued at $30,035,841.60. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 209,787 shares of company stock worth $32,248,149 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $193.22 on Friday. Insmed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $197.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.68.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

