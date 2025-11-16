ANB Bank Lowers Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

ANB Bank lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. ANB Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,945.48. The trade was a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV opened at $63.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.25.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

