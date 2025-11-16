ANB Bank Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

ANB Bank cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. ANB Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Adobe by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $805,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 44.6% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.4% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $331.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $323.03 and a one year high of $557.90. The stock has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

