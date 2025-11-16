ANB Bank Makes New $204,000 Investment in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

ANB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $64,759,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,376,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,114,000. Burkehill Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,016,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after buying an additional 425,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADC opened at $73.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. Agree Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $183.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.87 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.310-4.330 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 183.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

In other news, insider Craig Erlich bought 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.84 per share, for a total transaction of $25,502.40. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 52,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,610.64. This represents a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 25,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,771,093.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 553,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,986,017. This represents a 4.76% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 29,792 shares of company stock worth $2,100,408 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

