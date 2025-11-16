ANB Bank Purchases 987 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

ANB Bank boosted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. ANB Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Salesforce by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Salesforce by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 326,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $89,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 34.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 174,145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,488,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,096,889. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 67,622 shares of company stock valued at $16,714,561 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Northland Securities cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Northland Capmk downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE CRM opened at $243.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $226.48 and a one year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

