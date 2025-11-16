ANB Bank Purchases Shares of 2,999 Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

ANB Bank acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BROS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,572.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,144,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,045 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Dutch Bros by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,420,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,163,000 after purchasing an additional 788,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 810,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,843,000 after buying an additional 654,794 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,380,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,082,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,828,000 after buying an additional 591,657 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Dutch Bros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.72.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.87. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $423.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.81 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Dutch Bros has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,250,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $81,486,678.07. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,279,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,361,814.48. The trade was a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $31,460,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,279,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,361,814.48. This represents a 27.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,161,101 shares of company stock valued at $207,633,882 in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

