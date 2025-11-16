ANB Bank Reduces Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

ANB Bank decreased its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. ANB Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 32,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $1,435,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $1,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $84.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.58. The stock has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $117.46.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,160. This represents a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

