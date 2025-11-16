ANB Bank Sells 1,488 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

ANB Bank cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of ANB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. ANB Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $119.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $502.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Melius assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

