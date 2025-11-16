ANB Bank Sells 2,046 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

ANB Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of ANB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ANB Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $237.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.15. The firm has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $252.77.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.