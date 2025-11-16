ANB Bank Sells 592 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

ANB Bank trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,299 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. ANB Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Walmart by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 363,831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,368 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walmart from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $2,081,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,354,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,679,083.16. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $166,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 644,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,249,158.28. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 149,383 shares of company stock worth $15,365,487 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

