ANB Bank Sells 893 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

ANB Bank reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.1% of ANB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ANB Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 678,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,581,000 after acquiring an additional 37,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 43.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

Shares of PEP opened at $145.85 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $165.13. The company has a market cap of $199.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day moving average of $140.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

