ANB Bank Sells 934 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

ANB Bank lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. ANB Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Postrock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,551,841.02. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 33,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,383 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $307.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

