Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $419.1250.

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. Citigroup raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on AON from $428.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AON from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth $2,464,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AON by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of AON by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 125,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,219,000 after buying an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 314.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock opened at $349.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. AON has a one year low of $323.73 and a one year high of $412.97. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AON will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

