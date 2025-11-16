Apogee Enterprises, Inc. $APOG Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Apogee Enterprises worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,170,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 9.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 760,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,249,000 after buying an additional 68,682 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 5.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 481,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after buying an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,074.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 292,952 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 198,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 27,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APOG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $86.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.83.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $358.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.19%.Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

