Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd

Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 78,054 shares during the period. Apple makes up 19.2% of Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,456 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,892,000 after purchasing an additional 40,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. This represents a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $272.41 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $277.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

