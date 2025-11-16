Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.7895.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aptiv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th.

In other news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,700. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,754,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $665,433,000 after purchasing an additional 111,506 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 242.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,560,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,366,000 after buying an additional 6,062,438 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,934,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $353,085,000 after acquiring an additional 570,930 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,523,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $389,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,194,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $361,385,000 after acquiring an additional 948,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

