Arcosa, Inc. $ACA Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,848 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Arcosa by 18.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Arcosa by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $100.07 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.11 and a 52 week high of $113.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.56. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arcosa had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.25%.The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 6.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcosa

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.