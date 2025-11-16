ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 89.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,354 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in ARM during the first quarter valued at about $18,667,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 24.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ARM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 107,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ARM by 638.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 80,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 69,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ARM by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARM. Loop Capital lifted their price target on ARM from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ARM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ARM from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

NASDAQ ARM opened at $139.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.01. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $183.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 179.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 4.11.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ARM had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

