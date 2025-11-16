Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,400 Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,414,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.0% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 42.6% in the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $54,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $920.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $1,086.00 to $1,117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total value of $325,596.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,721 shares in the company, valued at $16,860,951. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total value of $326,227.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,369,044. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,421 shares of company stock valued at $33,573,980. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $609.46 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $713.72 and its 200 day moving average is $705.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

