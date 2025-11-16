August Troendle Sells 5,128 Shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August Troendle sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.37, for a total transaction of $3,083,825.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 914,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,749,601.94. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MEDP stock opened at $590.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $625.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.49 million. Medpace had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 91.88%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rothschild Redb lowered Medpace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $342.00 to $474.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Medpace from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $555.00 target price on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $487.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 64.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Medpace by 244.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 47.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

