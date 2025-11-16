August Troendle Sells 5,312 Shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August Troendle sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.23, for a total transaction of $3,204,357.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 919,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,543,306.70. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Medpace Stock Performance

Medpace stock opened at $590.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $625.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $539.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.65.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.49 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MEDP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medpace from $575.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $342.00 to $474.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.18.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 64.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 244.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 47.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

