AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,551.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $4,000.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,750.00 price objective (down from $4,800.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,400. The trade was a 41.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,570.80. The trade was a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,891 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,797,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,912,000 after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,296,000 after buying an additional 65,368 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 371,123.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,724,000 after buying an additional 935,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,854.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,010.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3,890.44. AutoZone has a one year low of $3,036.40 and a one year high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $51.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AutoZone will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

