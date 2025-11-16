Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,701 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $82,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $119.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.65. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

