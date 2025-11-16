Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,611 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $54,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $29,020,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,611.04. This trade represents a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,261,243.20. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $174.01 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $414.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. CICC Research increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

