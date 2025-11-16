Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,529 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $60,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,932,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,564,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM opened at $250.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.68. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

