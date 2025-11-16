Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $23.98 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $23,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,972,856,000 after acquiring an additional 126,329 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,709,000 after purchasing an additional 70,907 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000,000 after purchasing an additional 709,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Waste Management by 55.5% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,897,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,037,000 after buying an additional 1,034,258 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of WM stock opened at $208.97 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.87 and a 200-day moving average of $224.39.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Waste Management from $277.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.25.

View Our Latest Report on WM

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.