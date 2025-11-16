Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 263.6% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $145.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $165.13. The stock has a market cap of $199.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

