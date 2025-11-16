Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,525 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

CSCO stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average is $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $307.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,551,841.02. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,089 shares of company stock worth $2,236,383. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

