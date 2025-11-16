Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.4231.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avantor from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avantor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th.

Avantor Trading Down 2.8%

AVTR opened at $11.38 on Friday. Avantor has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $23.32. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Avantor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. Analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 288.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 119.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

