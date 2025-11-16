Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVVIY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Aviva to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th.

Aviva stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. Aviva has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

