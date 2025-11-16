Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVVIY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Aviva to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aviva
Aviva Stock Performance
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aviva
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.