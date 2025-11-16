Bailard Inc. Acquires New Stake in Dover Corporation $DOV

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,996,000 after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.8% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Dover by 0.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 235,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,097,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $200.00 target price on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.27.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $183.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.81. Dover Corporation has a one year low of $143.04 and a one year high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 28.37%.The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

