Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,900 Penguin Solutions, Inc. $PENG

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PENG. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Penguin Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENG opened at $18.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $999.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $29.80.

Penguin Solutions ( NASDAQ:PENG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $643.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.11 million. Penguin Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.82%. Penguin Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Penguin Solutions, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PENG shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Penguin Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Penguin Solutions from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Penguin Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penguin Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Penguin Solutions Profile

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

