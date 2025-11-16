Bailard Inc. Buys 26,501 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 115.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,501 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 27.5% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 19,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Finally, CacheTech Inc. bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital downgraded Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.25 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Energy Fuels to $26.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In other Energy Fuels news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 195,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,912.45. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $235,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 256,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,731.99. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 353,724 shares of company stock worth $4,027,459. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of UUUU opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. Energy Fuels Inc has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.