Bailard Inc. Buys New Position in Kelly Services, Inc. $KELYA

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at about $8,739,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,947,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,807,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,062,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,622,000 after buying an additional 172,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 26.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,562,000 after buying an additional 136,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KELYA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Kelly Services from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kelly Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Kelly Services Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $294.00 million, a P/E ratio of -41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.71.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.80 million. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Kelly Services has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is -6.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelly Services

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Nicola M. Soares sold 27,412 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $368,143.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 40,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,999.62. The trade was a 40.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 7,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $100,822.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 79,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,112.26. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,902 shares of company stock worth $721,526. 48.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kelly Services

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.