Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 4,200 Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 611.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 452.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $87.84 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $96.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.75.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 25.46%.Ambarella’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Ambarella has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ambarella from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.88.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $178,638.07. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 977,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,637,106.04. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,928 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $391,431.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 788,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,664,630.47. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,131. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

