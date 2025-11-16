Bailard Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SiBone $SIBN

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in shares of SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SiBone were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in SiBone in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiBone in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SiBone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SiBone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SiBone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiBone in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SiBone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price target on SiBone and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SiBone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other SiBone news, CEO Laura Francis sold 11,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $176,950.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 419,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,382.40. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 80,000 shares of SiBone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,317.65. This trade represents a 88.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 120,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,872 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIBN opened at $17.42 on Friday. SiBone has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $755.85 million, a P/E ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64.

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.67 million. SiBone had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. SiBone has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiBone will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

