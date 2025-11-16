Bailard Inc. Grows Stake in E.W. Scripps Company (The) $SSP

Bailard Inc. increased its position in E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,858 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 111.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 4.25%.The firm had revenue of $525.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SSP

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

(Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.