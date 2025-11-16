Bailard Inc. Has $250,000 Holdings in Bioventus Inc. $BVS

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 23,761.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bioventus by 35.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michelle Mcmurry-Heath sold 17,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $131,341.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 56,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,917.74. This represents a 23.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Trading Down 2.9%

About Bioventus

Bioventus stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Bioventus Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $608.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.80.

(Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.